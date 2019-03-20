Stifel Financial Corp Has $7.72 Million Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCJ)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCJ) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 366,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,169 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $7,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSCJ. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,452,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,615,000 after buying an additional 10,551 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 223,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,718,000 after acquiring an additional 40,549 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 7,536 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 55,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 4,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF by 107.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 55,289 shares in the last quarter.

BSCJ traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.07. The company had a trading volume of 176,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,382. Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $19.82 and a one year high of $21.15.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a $0.0395 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th.

