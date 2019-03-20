Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Synaptics (SYNA)

Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 5,703 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 7,607% compared to the typical volume of 74 put options.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SYNA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. ValuEngine lowered Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Synaptics in a report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Synaptics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Synaptics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.64.

Get Synaptics alerts:

In other news, insider Kermit Nolan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total transaction of $414,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,611 shares in the company, valued at $2,722,200.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SYNA. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Synaptics in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Synaptics in the third quarter valued at $104,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC grew its position in Synaptics by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Synaptics in the fourth quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Synaptics by 83.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,443 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SYNA opened at $34.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 0.91. Synaptics has a one year low of $33.32 and a one year high of $55.25.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $425.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.54 million. Synaptics had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 0.09%. Synaptics’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Synaptics will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Synaptics (SYNA)” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/20/stock-traders-buy-high-volume-of-put-options-on-synaptics-syna.html.

About Synaptics

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its products and solutions for smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications.

Recommended Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.