Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Iron Mountain Inc (IRM)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 51,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,652,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 43,901,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,515,491,000 after purchasing an additional 138,607 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 34,241,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,182,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804,600 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,124,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $652,224,000 after purchasing an additional 231,023 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 10,970,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $355,563,000 after purchasing an additional 4,456,942 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,508,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,410 shares during the period. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Shares of Iron Mountain stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.20. 10,038 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,495,905. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25. Iron Mountain Inc has a 1-year low of $30.22 and a 1-year high of $37.32. The company has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.69.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.27). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Iron Mountain Inc will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.611 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.15%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is presently 106.09%.

In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 8,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total transaction of $304,148.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 155,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,468,646.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ernest W. Cloutier sold 21,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $776,265.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,671,965.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,885 shares of company stock worth $1,683,266 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $34.00 price target on shares of Iron Mountain and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Iron Mountain to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.56.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Iron Mountain Inc (IRM)” was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/20/stone-ridge-asset-management-llc-buys-new-holdings-in-iron-mountain-inc-irm.html.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in over 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

Further Reading: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.