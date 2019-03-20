Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Has $1.43 Million Stake in Murphy USA Inc (MUSA)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $1,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MUSA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Murphy USA by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 390,641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,022,000 after purchasing an additional 14,630 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Murphy USA by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,986 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 4,703 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Murphy USA during the 3rd quarter valued at $493,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Murphy USA by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 96,273 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,228,000 after purchasing an additional 7,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Murphy USA during the 3rd quarter valued at $805,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

MUSA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Gabelli reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Murphy USA in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.00.

Shares of MUSA traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $81.31. 472 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,123. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Murphy USA Inc has a one year low of $61.05 and a one year high of $88.34.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 1.49%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Murphy USA Inc will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Has $1.43 Million Stake in Murphy USA Inc (MUSA)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/20/stone-ridge-asset-management-llc-has-1-43-million-stake-in-murphy-usa-inc-musa.html.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA Inc operates a chain of retail stores in the United States. The company's retail stores offer motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. It operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,474 retail stores, including 1,160 Murphy USA and 312 are standalone Murphy Express stores located primarily in the Southwest, Southeast, and Midwest United States.

Featured Story: What is an SEC Filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.