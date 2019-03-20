Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Has $1.52 Million Holdings in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (VAR)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,370 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Varian Medical Systems were worth $1,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JLB & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 81,621 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,248,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. grew its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 33,780 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Varian Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,219,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Varian Medical Systems in the third quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Polar Capital LLP acquired a new stake in Varian Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $28,824,000. Institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Varian Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, January 26th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Varian Medical Systems to $130.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Varian Medical Systems to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.63.

NYSE VAR traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $136.83. 927 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 604,086. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.42 and a 52-week high of $137.67. The company has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.85.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.01). Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 26.18% and a net margin of 12.28%. The company had revenue of $741.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. Varian Medical Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.69, for a total transaction of $71,507.67. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,613,705.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 2,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.60, for a total value of $292,810.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,761,259.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,466 shares of company stock worth $6,105,577. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Varian Medical Systems Company Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

