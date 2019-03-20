Stone Run Capital LLC Has $4.43 Million Holdings in Fiserv Inc (FISV)

Stone Run Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 23.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the quarter. Fiserv makes up approximately 2.8% of Stone Run Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Stone Run Capital LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $4,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FISV. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Fiserv by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management acquired a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Fiserv from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.50 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Oppenheimer upgraded Fiserv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $74.50 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Cowen upgraded Fiserv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.59 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.49.

Shares of FISV traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.11. The stock had a trading volume of 43,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,378,822. Fiserv Inc has a 52 week low of $68.43 and a 52 week high of $87.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $33.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.82.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84. Fiserv had a return on equity of 47.56% and a net margin of 20.39%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv Inc will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.85, for a total transaction of $4,242,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 441,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,428,353.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kim M. Robak sold 10,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.01, for a total value of $948,757.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,610 shares in the company, valued at $7,448,926.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,912 shares of company stock worth $11,047,371 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/20/stone-run-capital-llc-has-4-43-million-holdings-in-fiserv-inc-fisv.html.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

Further Reading: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.