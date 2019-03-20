Stone Run Capital LLC Lowers Stake in IHS Markit Ltd (INFO)

Stone Run Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of IHS Markit Ltd (NASDAQ:INFO) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,270 shares during the quarter. IHS Markit accounts for 3.8% of Stone Run Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Stone Run Capital LLC’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $6,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in IHS Markit by 25.5% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its position in shares of IHS Markit by 116.0% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 30,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 16,413 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the third quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the third quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of IHS Markit by 687.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 43,418 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

In other IHS Markit news, Director James A. Rosenthal acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.30 per share, with a total value of $47,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $539,078.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Gear sold 15,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total transaction of $818,473.37. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,829,609.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,450 shares of company stock worth $4,297,355 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

INFO has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of IHS Markit to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IHS Markit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of IHS Markit in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:INFO traded down $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.96. The company had a trading volume of 17,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,879,692. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.82. IHS Markit Ltd has a 12 month low of $44.52 and a 12 month high of $55.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

IHS Markit (NASDAQ:INFO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 15th. The business services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IHS Markit Ltd will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Stone Run Capital LLC Lowers Stake in IHS Markit Ltd (INFO)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/20/stone-run-capital-llc-lowers-stake-in-ihs-markit-ltd-info.html.

IHS Markit Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

Further Reading: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IHS Markit Ltd (NASDAQ:INFO).

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.