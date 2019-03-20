Stoneridge, Inc. (SRI) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,807 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Stoneridge worth $981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SRI. Walthausen & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Stoneridge in the 3rd quarter worth $15,639,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Stoneridge by 691.5% in the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 473,306 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $11,667,000 after purchasing an additional 413,506 shares during the period. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. boosted its stake in Stoneridge by 2,266.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. now owns 277,579 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,249,000 after purchasing an additional 265,849 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in Stoneridge by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,512,485 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,952,000 after purchasing an additional 201,789 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Stoneridge by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,512,485 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,952,000 after purchasing an additional 201,789 shares during the period. 93.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stoneridge stock opened at $28.70 on Wednesday. Stoneridge, Inc. has a one year low of $21.91 and a one year high of $37.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $801.14 million, a PE ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.10.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SRI shares. Barrington Research set a $35.00 target price on shares of Stoneridge and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Stoneridge in a research note on Sunday, January 6th. Buckingham Research set a $32.00 target price on shares of Stoneridge and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stoneridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.75.

Stoneridge Profile

Stoneridge, Inc designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and PST. The Control Devices segment offers sensors, switches, valves, and actuators that monitor, measure, or activate specific functions within a vehicle.

