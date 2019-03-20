Strategy Asset Managers LLC Sells 28,889 Shares of Twitter Inc (TWTR)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC decreased its holdings in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 48.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,783 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 28,889 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter during the 4th quarter valued at $140,191,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Twitter by 2,245.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,309,218 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,125,455 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Twitter by 820.8% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,307,199 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $95,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948,050 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in shares of Twitter by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 70,255,589 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,999,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Twitter by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,255,589 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,999,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830,649 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Twitter alerts:

In other news, VP Michael Montano sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total transaction of $40,737.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 4,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total transaction of $158,422.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,172,661 shares of company stock worth $66,528,289 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Twitter in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Vertical Group raised Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Twitter in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised Twitter from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.33.

Twitter stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.98. 247,803 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,720,474. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.50. Twitter Inc has a 12 month low of $26.19 and a 12 month high of $47.79.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The social networking company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $908.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.87 million. Twitter had a net margin of 39.63% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Twitter Inc will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Strategy Asset Managers LLC Sells 28,889 Shares of Twitter Inc (TWTR)” was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/20/strategy-asset-managers-llc-sells-28889-shares-of-twitter-inc-twtr.html.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

Recommended Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.