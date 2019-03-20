Stryker Co. (SYK) Holdings Lowered by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management lowered its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,749 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,494 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Stryker were worth $4,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 103.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Truehand Inc bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 75.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SYK traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $196.68. The company had a trading volume of 7,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,206,623. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $144.75 and a 52-week high of $196.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. Stryker had a net margin of 26.12% and a return on equity of 27.60%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.45%.

In other Stryker news, insider Timothy J. Scannell sold 5,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.50, for a total transaction of $863,607.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.77, for a total transaction of $31,818.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,145 shares of company stock valued at $12,803,114 over the last quarter. 7.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on SYK. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Stryker to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays set a $203.00 price target on shares of Stryker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.46.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

