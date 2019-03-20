Sun Communities (SUI) & Origen Financial (ORGN) Head to Head Analysis

Origen Financial (OTCMKTS:ORGN) and Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Origen Financial and Sun Communities, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Origen Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Sun Communities 0 2 3 0 2.60

Sun Communities has a consensus price target of $107.60, suggesting a potential downside of 6.82%. Given Sun Communities’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sun Communities is more favorable than Origen Financial.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Origen Financial and Sun Communities’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Origen Financial $50,000.00 46.67 -$160,000.00 N/A N/A Sun Communities $1.13 billion 8.85 $120.16 million $4.58 25.21

Sun Communities has higher revenue and earnings than Origen Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Origen Financial and Sun Communities’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Origen Financial -2,029.20% -11.04% -10.98% Sun Communities 9.87% 3.78% 1.71%

Volatility and Risk

Origen Financial has a beta of 0.28, meaning that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sun Communities has a beta of 0.31, meaning that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.4% of Sun Communities shares are held by institutional investors. 30.0% of Origen Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Sun Communities shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Sun Communities pays an annual dividend of $2.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Origen Financial does not pay a dividend. Sun Communities pays out 62.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sun Communities has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Summary

Sun Communities beats Origen Financial on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Origen Financial Company Profile

Origen Financial, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It manages residual interests in its securitized loan portfolios. The company has elected to be taxed as a REIT. As a REIT, it would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Origen Financial, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Southfield, Michigan.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc. is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2018, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 370 communities comprising over 127,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

