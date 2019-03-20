Sun Life Financial Inc (SLF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

Brokerages expect Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) to announce $0.90 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Sun Life Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.89 to $0.90. Sun Life Financial posted earnings of $1.00 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sun Life Financial will report full year earnings of $3.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.71 to $3.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.99 to $4.18. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sun Life Financial.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.32. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The company had revenue of $8.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on SLF. ValuEngine raised shares of Sun Life Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sun Life Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, CIBC cut shares of Sun Life Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 281,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,319,000 after acquiring an additional 76,538 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 88.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 12,039 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $156,689,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,641,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,820,000 after acquiring an additional 130,867 shares during the last quarter. 40.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sun Life Financial stock opened at $38.99 on Friday. Sun Life Financial has a 12-month low of $31.49 and a 12-month high of $43.99. The stock has a market cap of $23.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.381 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 28th. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.53%.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate.

