Sunnyside Bancorp (SNNY) vs. Northwest Bancshares (NWBI) Head to Head Review

Sunnyside Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SNNY) and Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) are both financial services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

72.9% of Northwest Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Northwest Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Sunnyside Bancorp and Northwest Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunnyside Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Northwest Bancshares 22.57% 8.54% 1.10%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sunnyside Bancorp and Northwest Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sunnyside Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Northwest Bancshares $467.48 million 3.77 $105.49 million $1.02 16.65

Northwest Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Sunnyside Bancorp.

Dividends

Northwest Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Sunnyside Bancorp does not pay a dividend. Northwest Bancshares pays out 70.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Northwest Bancshares has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Sunnyside Bancorp and Northwest Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunnyside Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Northwest Bancshares 0 1 0 0 2.00

Summary

Northwest Bancshares beats Sunnyside Bancorp on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sunnyside Bancorp Company Profile

Sunnyside Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Sunnyside Federal Savings and Loan Association of Irvington that provides various banking products and services in New York. Its deposit products include certificate of deposit, money market, savings, NOW, noninterest-bearing demand, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers a range of loan products comprising one-to four-family residential real estate loans, commercial and multi-family real estate loans, commercial loans, student loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans secured by deposits and marketable securities. In addition, it invests in various securities, which include the U.S. government agency obligations and mortgage-backed securities, as well as securities of states, counties, and political subdivisions. Sunnyside Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1930 and is based in Irvington, New York.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. operates as a holding company for Northwest Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate, short-term consumer, multi-family residential and commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans comprising automobile, sales finance, unsecured personal, and credit card loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts. The company also offers employee benefit, property, and casualty insurance services; and brokerage, investment management, and trust services. As of January 22, 2019, it operated 162 full-service community-banking offices and 10 freestanding drive-through facilities in Pennsylvania, New York, and Ohio. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1896 and is headquartered in Warren, Pennsylvania.

