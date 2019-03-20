Suntrust Banks Inc. Grows Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV)

Suntrust Banks Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 31.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 317,134 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,736 shares during the period. Suntrust Banks Inc. owned 0.22% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $25,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 85.5% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 267.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BIV stock traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $82.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,263,921. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.35 and a fifty-two week high of $82.95.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.1891 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/20/suntrust-banks-inc-grows-holdings-in-vanguard-intermediate-term-bond-etf-biv.html.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Article: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.