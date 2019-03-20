Suntrust Banks Inc. Has $16.95 Million Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN)

Suntrust Banks Inc. reduced its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 20,343 shares during the quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $16,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highwater Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Essex Savings Bank bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Odey Holdings AG lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 129.5% during the fourth quarter. Odey Holdings AG now owns 670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.74.

Texas Instruments stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.60. 44,983 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,710,162. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $103.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.18. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $87.70 and a 52-week high of $118.48.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.35% and a return on equity of 53.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Texas Instruments news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 90,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total transaction of $9,187,759.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 5,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.30, for a total transaction of $554,204.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,911 shares in the company, valued at $4,497,050.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 256,061 shares of company stock worth $26,536,471. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

