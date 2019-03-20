Suntrust Banks Inc. Has $22.66 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (VOT)

Suntrust Banks Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,963 shares during the quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $22,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Total Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,416,000. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 130.8% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 11,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 6,592 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,784,000.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $140.97. 105 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,865. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $111.78 and a 52 week high of $143.97.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

