Superior Energy Services (SPN) Bonds Rise 1.1% During Trading

An issue of Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) bonds rose 1.1% against their face value during trading on Wednesday. The debt issue has a 7.125% coupon and is set to mature on December 15, 2021. The bonds in the issue are now trading at $92.37 and were trading at $91.00 last week. Price moves in a company’s bonds in credit markets often anticipate parallel moves in its share price.

Several research firms have issued reports on SPN. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Superior Energy Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Superior Energy Services from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $4.50 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Superior Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price objective on shares of Superior Energy Services from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 31st. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Superior Energy Services in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.67.

Shares of NYSE SPN traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,047,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,115,459. The stock has a market capitalization of $743.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41. Superior Energy Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.87 and a 1-year high of $12.73.

Superior Energy Services (NYSE:SPN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 18th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $539.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.64 million. Superior Energy Services had a negative net margin of 40.28% and a negative return on equity of 15.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Superior Energy Services, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Superior Energy Services news, Director James M. Funk bought 10,000 shares of Superior Energy Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.29 per share, for a total transaction of $42,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,047.91. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Superior Energy Services by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,595,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,344,000 after purchasing an additional 70,168 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Superior Energy Services during the fourth quarter worth about $4,970,000. CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Superior Energy Services by 116.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 24,818 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 13,371 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Superior Energy Services by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 211,593 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 4,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Superior Energy Services by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 456,017 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 211,965 shares during the last quarter.

About Superior Energy Services (NYSE:SPN)

Superior Energy Services, Inc provides oilfield services and equipment to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States, the Gulf of Mexico, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Drilling Products and Services, Onshore Completion and Workover Services, Production Services, and Technical Solutions.

