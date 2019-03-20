Suretly Price Up 0.8% Over Last Week (SUR)

Suretly (CURRENCY:SUR) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 20th. One Suretly token can now be purchased for approximately $0.68 or 0.00016922 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and Tidex. Suretly has a total market cap of $160,703.00 and approximately $7,213.00 worth of Suretly was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Suretly has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Suretly Token Profile

Suretly (CRYPTO:SUR) is a token. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2017. Suretly’s total supply is 237,614 tokens and its circulating supply is 234,691 tokens. Suretly’s official website is www.suretly.com. Suretly’s official Twitter account is @suretly_com and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Suretly Token Trading

Suretly can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suretly directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Suretly should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Suretly using one of the exchanges listed above.

