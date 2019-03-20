SURETY Hits One Day Trading Volume of $8.00 (SURE)

SURETY (CURRENCY:SURE) traded 9.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 20th. Over the last week, SURETY has traded 9.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. SURETY has a total market capitalization of $80,804.00 and $8.00 worth of SURETY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SURETY token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges including COSS and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SURETY alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00007823 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00378469 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002758 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024946 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.51 or 0.01645456 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00226812 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00004768 BTC.

SURETY Profile

SURETY’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,759,069 tokens. The official website for SURETY is ico.surety.ai. SURETY’s official Twitter account is @theheartilab. SURETY’s official message board is medium.com/theheartilab.

SURETY Token Trading

SURETY can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SURETY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SURETY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SURETY using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SURETY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SURETY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.