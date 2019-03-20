SurModics, Inc. (SRDX) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in SurModics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) by 116.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,152 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,287 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in SurModics were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trigran Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of SurModics by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 795,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,581,000 after purchasing an additional 71,478 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of SurModics by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 8,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of SurModics by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,108,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,634,000 after purchasing an additional 35,443 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of SurModics by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 8,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of SurModics by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 28,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRDX stock opened at $45.67 on Wednesday. SurModics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.06 and a 1-year high of $82.35. The firm has a market cap of $702.56 million, a P/E ratio of 93.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 34.74 and a beta of 1.32.

SurModics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. SurModics had a positive return on equity of 6.37% and a negative net margin of 1.84%. The firm had revenue of $22.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.90 million. Analysts expect that SurModics, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SRDX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered SurModics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of SurModics in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered SurModics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SurModics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.75.

In related news, VP Joseph J. Stich sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total transaction of $110,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 55,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,088,143.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary R. Maharaj sold 2,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.45, for a total value of $151,423.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,127,496.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,402 shares of company stock worth $640,433 in the last ninety days. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SurModics Company Profile

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical devices and in vitro diagnostic technologies to the healthcare industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics. The Medical Device segment designs, develops, and manufactures interventional medical devices primarily for the peripheral vascular market; and offers surface modification coating technologies to enhance access, deliverability, and predictable deployment of medical devices, as well as drug delivery coating technologies to provide site-specific drug delivery from the surface of a medical device for the coronary, peripheral, neuro-vascular, urology, and other markets.

