Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Invests $553,000 in Enbridge Inc (ENB)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 17,788 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Enbridge by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 812 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,604 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 9,934 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

ENB stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.79. The company had a trading volume of 247,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,406,080. The company has a market capitalization of $74.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70. Enbridge Inc has a 52-week low of $28.82 and a 52-week high of $37.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.27 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 8.72%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ENB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.46.

In other Enbridge news, insider Albert Monaco bought 7,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.33 per share, with a total value of $385,069.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Cynthia L. Hansen bought 799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.13 per share, for a total transaction of $39,254.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,179,431.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 9,406 shares of company stock worth $459,513 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: “Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Invests $553,000 in Enbridge Inc (ENB)” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/20/susquehanna-fundamental-investments-llc-invests-553000-in-enbridge-inc-enb.html.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

See Also: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.