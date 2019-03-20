Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Invests $654,000 in PacWest Bancorp (PACW)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 19,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $654,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 87,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,909,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 8,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,537,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. 91.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PACW has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James set a $48.00 price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Sunday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.56.

Shares of NASDAQ PACW traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.93. 60,647 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,075,164. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.55. PacWest Bancorp has a twelve month low of $31.16 and a twelve month high of $55.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $295.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.05 million. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 35.33% and a return on equity of 9.64%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Analysts anticipate that PacWest Bancorp will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.16%. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 64.52%.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

