Swarm (SWM) 1-Day Volume Tops $222,694.00

Swarm (CURRENCY:SWM) traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. Swarm has a market capitalization of $6.30 million and approximately $222,694.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Swarm has traded up 25.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Swarm token can currently be purchased for about $0.0824 or 0.00002031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Bancor Network, IDEX and HitBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Swarm alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00007882 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00376040 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002755 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024895 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66.71 or 0.01645648 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00228431 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00004773 BTC.

About Swarm

Swarm’s genesis date was September 7th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,443,493 tokens. Swarm’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0. Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Swarm is www.swarm.fund. The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Swarm

Swarm can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Bancor Network, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swarm should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Swarm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swarm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.