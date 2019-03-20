Switch Inc (SWCH) Director Donald D. Snyder Sells 300,000 Shares

Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH) Director Donald D. Snyder sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total transaction of $3,126,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Switch stock opened at $10.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Switch Inc has a 1 year low of $6.39 and a 1 year high of $16.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.97.

Get Switch alerts:

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. Switch had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 0.55%. The company had revenue of $103.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.36 million. On average, analysts forecast that Switch Inc will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a $0.0294 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. This is a boost from Switch’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Switch’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Switch in a research report on Sunday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Switch in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 price target on shares of Switch in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Switch presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.73.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Switch by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 358,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after acquiring an additional 9,507 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Switch in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,967,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Switch in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Switch by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,056,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,394,000 after acquiring an additional 567,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Switch by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 58,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. 18.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/20/switch-inc-swch-director-donald-d-snyder-sells-300000-shares.html.

About Switch

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services to technology and digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers that conduct critical business on the Internet. The company develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia.

Featured Article: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for Switch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Switch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.