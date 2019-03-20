Symphony Environmental Technologies (SYM) Shares Down 10.3%

Symphony Environmental Technologies plc (LON:SYM) shares dropped 10.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 6.50 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.50 ($0.08). Approximately 63,305 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 231,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.25 ($0.09).

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00.

About Symphony Environmental Technologies (LON:SYM)

Symphony Environmental Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies environmental plastic additives and products in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It offers d2w, an oxo-biodegradable plastic additive that turns ordinary plastic at the end of its life, in the presence of oxygen, into a material with a different molecular structure; d2p, a suite of masterbatches, which provides protection from bacteria, insects, fungi, algae, odour, fouling, and fire; and d2t anti-counterfeiting systems.

