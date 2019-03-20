Synchrony Financial (SYF) Shares Sold by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund lessened its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,002 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 1,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

SYF opened at $33.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $23.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.29. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $21.77 and a 12 month high of $36.32.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 15.45%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Monday, December 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Sunday, January 27th. Finally, CIBC upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Synchrony Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.64.

In other news, insider Henry F. Greig sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $1,650,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider David P. Melito sold 3,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $96,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,209,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,342 shares of company stock valued at $1,966,668 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This article was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/20/synchrony-financial-syf-shares-sold-by-ibm-retirement-fund.html.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

Featured Article: 12b-1 Fees

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.