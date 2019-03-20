Syncona Ltd (LON:SYNC) shares traded up 8.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 264.40 ($3.45) and last traded at GBX 261.50 ($3.42). 1,127,007 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 232% from the average session volume of 339,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 241 ($3.15).

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This article was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/20/syncona-sync-trading-8-5-higher.html.

Syncona Company Profile (LON:SYNC)

Syncona Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in hedge, equity and long-term alternative investment funds across multiple asset classes. It manages private equity, debt, fixed income and alternative investments. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Syncona Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syncona and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.