Syneos Health (SYNH) PT Raised to $51.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) had its price target lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $49.00 to $51.00 in a report issued on Tuesday. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SYNH. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Syneos Health to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Syneos Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Syneos Health from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Syneos Health in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Syneos Health from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.70.

Shares of Syneos Health stock opened at $51.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.41. Syneos Health has a fifty-two week low of $34.40 and a fifty-two week high of $56.34.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 0.55%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Syneos Health will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 6,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total transaction of $355,208.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYNH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Syneos Health by 1,589.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,319,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,754 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Syneos Health by 10.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,035,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,252,000 after purchasing an additional 751,050 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Syneos Health during the fourth quarter worth $24,850,000. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of Syneos Health by 9.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,914,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,429,000 after purchasing an additional 624,991 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Syneos Health by 9.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,914,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,429,000 after purchasing an additional 624,991 shares during the period.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

