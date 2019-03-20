Synovus Financial Corp Raises Position in Mcdonald’s Corp (MCD)

Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,523 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $19,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ruggie Capital Group lifted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 3,020.0% during the 4th quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 156 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV purchased a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 4,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 184 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Highwater Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 207 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

MCD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on Mcdonald’s to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Mcdonald’s from $197.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 price objective on Mcdonald’s and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mcdonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Mcdonald’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $173.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.11.

NYSE MCD opened at $182.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.53. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1-year low of $153.13 and a 1-year high of $190.88.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 104.38% and a net margin of 28.18%. Mcdonald’s’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.73%.

In other Mcdonald’s news, Chairman Andrew J. Mckenna sold 30,000 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.27, for a total value of $5,408,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Robert Lane Gibbs sold 22,036 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.95, for a total value of $3,987,414.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 129,775 shares of company stock valued at $23,249,437. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Synovus Financial Corp Raises Position in Mcdonald’s Corp (MCD)” was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/20/synovus-financial-corp-raises-position-in-mcdonalds-corp-mcd.html.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.