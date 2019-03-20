SYSCO Co. (SYY) Position Increased by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 44.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of SYSCO by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,349,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,204,000 after purchasing an additional 291,800 shares in the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its position in shares of SYSCO by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 6,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SYSCO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $942,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SYSCO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $409,000. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SYSCO by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 486,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,460,000 after purchasing an additional 12,878 shares in the last quarter. 79.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SYSCO alerts:

SYY opened at $66.18 on Wednesday. SYSCO Co. has a 52 week low of $58.12 and a 52 week high of $75.98. The stock has a market cap of $34.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 4th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. SYSCO had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 71.45%. The business had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SYSCO Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.68%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SYY. Zacks Investment Research raised SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital set a $75.00 price objective on shares of SYSCO and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Pivotal Research restated a “sell” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of SYSCO in a report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of SYSCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

In other news, EVP Robert S. Charlton sold 22,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $1,469,391.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,045,911.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Russell T. Libby sold 60,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total transaction of $3,813,890.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,597 shares in the company, valued at $3,968,649.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 789,477 shares of company stock valued at $52,157,382 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.88% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “SYSCO Co. (SYY) Position Increased by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/20/sysco-co-syy-position-increased-by-arete-wealth-advisors-llc.html.

About SYSCO

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY).

Receive News & Ratings for SYSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.