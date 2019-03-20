Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (TSM) Position Increased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,941,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 135,799 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. worth $108,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 114.2% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the fourth quarter worth $99,000. 19.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CLSA lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. ValuEngine lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Shares of TSM opened at $39.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 12-month low of $34.22 and a 12-month high of $45.24. The firm has a market cap of $206.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.96.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.63. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a return on equity of 21.96% and a net margin of 34.04%. The business had revenue of $9.40 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

