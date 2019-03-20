Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (SKT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust which focuses exclusively on developing, acquiring, owning and operating factory outlet centers. Since entering the factory outlet center business, they have become one of the largest owners and operators of factory outlet centers in the United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SKT. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup set a $23.00 target price on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers presently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $22.25.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock opened at $19.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 38.03 and a beta of 0.78. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 52-week low of $19.76 and a 52-week high of $24.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $124.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.44 million. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 8.76%. Equities analysts expect that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a $0.355 dividend. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.10%. This is a positive change from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.45%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Ledyard National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 182.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.23% of the company’s stock.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE:SKT), is a publicly-traded REIT headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina that operates and owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 44 upscale outlet shopping centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 22 states coast to coast and in Canada, totaling approximately 15.3 million square feet leased to over 3,100 stores operated by more than 530 different brand name companies.

