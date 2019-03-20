Tapestry (TPR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $31.70

Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $31.70 and last traded at $32.04, with a volume of 3240295 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.93.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Tapestry from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. TheStreet cut Tapestry from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Tapestry to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Barclays set a $41.00 price objective on Tapestry and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 9th. Finally, Macquarie set a $40.00 price objective on Tapestry and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

Get Tapestry alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.73.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.04). Tapestry had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 12.18%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tapestry Inc will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.3375 dividend. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 51.33%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TPR. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 30,145,320 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,515,405,000 after purchasing an additional 301,169 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,031,923 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $743,578,000 after purchasing an additional 964,874 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,965,227 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $235,076,000 after purchasing an additional 500,523 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,947,286 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $166,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,398,352 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $148,221,000 after purchasing an additional 725,349 shares in the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Tapestry (TPR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $31.70” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/20/tapestry-tpr-reaches-new-12-month-low-at-31-70.html.

Tapestry Company Profile (NYSE:TPR)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.