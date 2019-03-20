TEGNA (TGNA) Shares Gap Down to $14.43

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.03, but opened at $14.43. TEGNA shares last traded at $14.01, with a volume of 3516894 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of TEGNA from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of TEGNA in a research report on Friday, December 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of TEGNA from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.32.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. TEGNA had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 33.72%. The firm had revenue of $642.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.71 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. TEGNA’s revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that TEGNA Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.30%.

In other TEGNA news, Director Neal Shapiro sold 27,613 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.72, for a total transaction of $406,463.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,276.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TGNA. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in TEGNA during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in TEGNA during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in TEGNA by 987.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 927,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 841,783 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in TEGNA by 354.3% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 8,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 6,841 shares during the period. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. purchased a new position in TEGNA during the third quarter worth about $124,000. 93.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA)

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

