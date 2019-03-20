Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC) Shares Sold by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association decreased its position in shares of Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,280 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 4,570 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $5,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sectoral Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 102.7% during the fourth quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 632,075 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,332,000 after buying an additional 320,254 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Brandywine Managers LLC increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Managers LLC now owns 7,800 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 22,075 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 9,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter worth about $319,000.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teladoc Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Teladoc Health to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (down from $83.00) on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. TheStreet upgraded Teladoc Health from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.84.

In related news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total transaction of $295,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,849.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Lewis Levy sold 1,284 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $73,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,188. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,307 shares of company stock valued at $6,150,412. 3.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TDOC stock traded down $0.43 on Wednesday, reaching $62.69. 1,091 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,750,534. Teladoc Health Inc has a one year low of $38.15 and a one year high of $89.05. The company has a quick ratio of 8.53, a current ratio of 8.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of -43.67 and a beta of 1.44.

Teladoc Health Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services worldwide. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

