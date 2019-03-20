Telefonica (TEF) Earns “Hold” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Telefonica (NYSE:TEF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Tuesday.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Telefonica in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Telefonica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Telefonica to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Telefonica from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Telefonica in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Telefonica has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

Shares of NYSE TEF opened at $8.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Telefonica has a 52 week low of $7.70 and a 52 week high of $10.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.69.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Telefonica by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Telefonica by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Telefonica by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 83,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Telefonica by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in Telefonica by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

About Telefonica

Telefónica, SA provides mobile and fixed communication services primarily in the European Union and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

