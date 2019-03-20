Teligent (TLGT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Teligent (NASDAQ:TLGT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.16), Morningstar.com reports. The business had revenue of $16.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.73 million. Teligent had a negative net margin of 66.08% and a negative return on equity of 62.59%. Teligent updated its guidance to EPS and its FY 2019 guidance to EPS.

Teligent stock opened at $1.29 on Wednesday. Teligent has a fifty-two week low of $1.13 and a fifty-two week high of $4.52. The stock has a market cap of $69.91 million, a P/E ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.31.

TLGT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Teligent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Raymond James cut shares of Teligent from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Teligent during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Teligent during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Teligent by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Teligent during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Teligent by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 17,792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

About Teligent

Teligent, Inc, a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets generic topical, branded generic, and generic injectable pharmaceutical products in the United States and Canada. The company sells generic pharmaceutical products in topical, injectable, complex, and ophthalmic dosage forms.

