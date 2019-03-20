Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (TEVA) EVP Sven Dethlefs Sells 632 Shares of Stock

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) EVP Sven Dethlefs sold 632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.63, for a total value of $10,510.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,658.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Sven Dethlefs also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 12th, Sven Dethlefs sold 647 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total value of $10,138.49.

On Monday, March 4th, Sven Dethlefs sold 606 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total value of $10,229.28.

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $16.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a PE ratio of 6.03, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.34. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd has a 12 month low of $14.59 and a 12 month high of $25.96.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.53. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 18.57% and a negative net margin of 11.40%. The company’s revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TEVA. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Mizuho cut Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.98.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEVA. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,248,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,534,000 after purchasing an additional 10,766,729 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $146,130,000. Brahman Capital Corp. increased its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Brahman Capital Corp. now owns 12,248,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,866,000 after purchasing an additional 4,925,245 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. increased its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 6,156.1% during the 4th quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 3,658,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,414,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 99.9% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 5,715,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855,802 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

