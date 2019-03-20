Texas Permanent School Fund Acquires 1,016 Shares of Big Lots, Inc. (BIG)

Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,399 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Big Lots were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIG. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 117.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 662,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,706,000 after acquiring an additional 357,611 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 385.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 301,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,615,000 after acquiring an additional 239,700 shares during the last quarter. Tyvor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,756,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 627,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,152,000 after acquiring an additional 229,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,127,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,890,000 after acquiring an additional 186,036 shares during the last quarter.

BIG opened at $35.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Big Lots, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.21 and a 1 year high of $50.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.27.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Big Lots, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.70%.

BIG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $43.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Big Lots from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (down from $45.00) on shares of Big Lots in a report on Monday, December 10th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $53.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.57.

In other Big Lots news, insider Stephen M. Haffer sold 1,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $58,548.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,432 shares in the company, valued at $264,356.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Big Lots

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a community retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

