Texas Permanent School Fund Acquires 740 Shares of Scholastic Corp (SCHL)

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in Scholastic Corp (NASDAQ:SCHL) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,159 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.05% of Scholastic worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHL. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Scholastic in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Scholastic in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in Scholastic in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Scholastic in the 3rd quarter valued at $317,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Scholastic in the 3rd quarter valued at $322,000. 79.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Judith Newman sold 3,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $149,398.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,954.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrews S. Hedden sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.96, for a total transaction of $81,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,744,568.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SCHL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Scholastic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. BidaskClub downgraded Scholastic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Scholastic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Scholastic has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

NASDAQ:SCHL opened at $39.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81 and a beta of 0.76. Scholastic Corp has a 52-week low of $33.85 and a 52-week high of $47.94.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 20th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $604.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.20 million. Scholastic had a return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 0.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.81) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Scholastic Corp will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and school book fair channels, as well as through its trade channel.

