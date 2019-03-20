Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) Stake Decreased by Foresters Investment Management Company Inc.

Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. lessened its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 39.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 221,368 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 143,010 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises approximately 0.9% of Foresters Investment Management Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $49,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,271,095 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,144,489,000 after purchasing an additional 347,836 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 29,271,095 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,144,489,000 after purchasing an additional 347,836 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,177,278 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,858,214,000 after purchasing an additional 944,035 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 44,296.5% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,565,960 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 19,521,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,412,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,761,820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482,783 shares in the last quarter. 87.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Gregory J. Herrema sold 19,808 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total transaction of $5,017,168.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,688 shares in the company, valued at $6,506,513.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.00, for a total transaction of $665,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,927 shares of company stock valued at $9,388,124. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $265.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $199.85 and a 52-week high of $267.41. The company has a market capitalization of $106.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.13.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.06. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 6.83%.

TMO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $271.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $264.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.70.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, manufacturing, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

