TheStreet Lowers Concho Resources (CXO) to C+

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report issued on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Concho Resources in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 target price on shares of Concho Resources in a report on Monday, December 17th. Cowen set a $140.00 target price on shares of Concho Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Concho Resources in a report on Thursday, December 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $182.00 price objective on shares of Concho Resources in a report on Monday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.08.

Concho Resources stock opened at $106.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $21.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.11. Concho Resources has a 52-week low of $93.31 and a 52-week high of $163.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Concho Resources had a return on equity of 5.69% and a net margin of 55.07%. Concho Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Concho Resources will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gary A. Merriman acquired 2,000 shares of Concho Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $111.51 per share, for a total transaction of $223,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,199,757.77. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven L. Beal sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total transaction of $749,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 69,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,902,690.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Concho Resources by 18.6% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,979,324 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,357,342,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450,629 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Concho Resources by 34.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,946,532 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,199,583,000 after purchasing an additional 5,380,400 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Concho Resources by 34.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 20,946,532 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,199,583,000 after purchasing an additional 5,380,400 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Concho Resources by 8.2% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,785,086 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,869,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,319 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Concho Resources by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,635,329 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,401,577,000 after purchasing an additional 349,182 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Concho Resources Company Profile

Concho Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's principal operating areas are located in the Permian Basin of southeast New Mexico and west Texas. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated proved reserves totaled 1.2 billion barrels of oil equivalent.

