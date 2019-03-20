Thrive Token Price Tops $0.0069 on Exchanges (THRT)

Thrive Token (CURRENCY:THRT) traded up 13.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. One Thrive Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000169 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsuper, IDEX and Liquid. During the last week, Thrive Token has traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. Thrive Token has a total market cap of $712,044.00 and approximately $7,023.00 worth of Thrive Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $715.41 or 0.17517135 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00066072 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003102 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000016 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00001331 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

Thrive Token Token Profile

THRT is a token. It launched on April 12th, 2018. Thrive Token’s total supply is 202,027,490 tokens and its circulating supply is 103,182,345 tokens. The official website for Thrive Token is ico.thrivelabs.io. Thrive Token’s official Twitter account is @WeareThrivelabs. Thrive Token’s official message board is medium.com/@thriveico.

Thrive Token Token Trading

Thrive Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, IDEX and Coinsuper. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thrive Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thrive Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thrive Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

