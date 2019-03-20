Timothy J. Scannell Sells 4,666 Shares of Stryker Co. (SYK) Stock

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) insider Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.28, for a total value of $901,844.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Timothy J. Scannell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 19th, Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of Stryker stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.25, for a total value of $869,042.50.

On Wednesday, January 16th, Timothy J. Scannell sold 5,282 shares of Stryker stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.50, for a total value of $863,607.00.

SYK stock opened at $196.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $72.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.88. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $144.75 and a twelve month high of $196.27.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 27.60% and a net margin of 26.12%. On average, research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.45%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,926,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 10,644 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,368,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 309.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 23,792 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,729,000 after acquiring an additional 17,986 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,169,000. Institutional investors own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

SYK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $179.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Stryker from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Barclays set a $203.00 target price on Stryker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Stryker to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.46.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

