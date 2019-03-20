Timothy Robert Price Sells 200,000 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM.A) Stock

Brookfield Asset Management Inc (TSE:BAM.A) (NYSE:BAM) Director Timothy Robert Price sold 200,000 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.00, for a total value of C$12,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,971,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$246,251,228.

TSE:BAM.A traded down C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$61.75. The stock had a trading volume of 907,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,250,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.21, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.11. Brookfield Asset Management Inc has a 1-year low of C$46.71 and a 1-year high of C$57.04. The company has a market capitalization of $59.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. This is a boost from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.17%.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

