TJX Companies Inc (TJX) Position Lifted by Columbia Asset Management

Columbia Asset Management increased its stake in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 93.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,652 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,726 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in TJX Companies by 113.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,260,028 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $4,038,232,000 after purchasing an additional 47,939,993 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in TJX Companies by 13,963.2% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,176,882 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 25,990,744 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in TJX Companies by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,050,653 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,478,686,000 after purchasing an additional 14,469,980 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its position in TJX Companies by 90.8% during the 4th quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 15,135,076 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $662,916,000 after purchasing an additional 7,202,538 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in TJX Companies by 177.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,853,780 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $306,638,000 after purchasing an additional 4,380,010 shares during the period. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.06.

NYSE:TJX opened at $52.22 on Wednesday. TJX Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $39.86 and a fifty-two week high of $56.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 57.42%. The business had revenue of $11.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel and home fashions retailer to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total value of $51,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,610,254.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, accent furniture, lamps, rugs, wall décor, decorative accessories, giftware, lighting, soft home, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry; and other merchandise.

