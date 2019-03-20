TLG Immobilien (TLG) Given a €30.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts

Deutsche Bank set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on TLG Immobilien (ETR:TLG) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TLG. Warburg Research set a €25.00 ($29.07) price objective on shares of TLG Immobilien and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.00 ($23.26) price objective on shares of TLG Immobilien and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.50 ($31.98) price objective on shares of TLG Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €26.50 ($30.81) price objective on shares of TLG Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 21st. Finally, HSBC set a €28.50 ($33.14) price objective on shares of TLG Immobilien and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. TLG Immobilien has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €26.32 ($30.60).

TLG opened at €26.56 ($30.88) on Tuesday. TLG Immobilien has a fifty-two week low of €21.14 ($24.58) and a fifty-two week high of €27.08 ($31.49). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.69, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64.

TLG Immobilien AG operates as a commercial real estate company in Germany. The company is involved in the letting, management, acquisition, development, and disposal of commercial real estate properties, including office, retail, and hotel properties. It operates seven hotels in Berlin, Dresden, Leipzig, and Rostock.

