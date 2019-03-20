Toll Brothers Inc (TOL) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,061 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,817,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Toll Brothers by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,708 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 3,206 shares during the last quarter. BBT Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Toll Brothers in the third quarter worth approximately $830,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management grew its position in Toll Brothers by 471.0% in the fourth quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 59,416 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after buying an additional 49,011 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TOL opened at $35.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. Toll Brothers Inc has a 12-month low of $28.68 and a 12-month high of $45.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 7.74 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Toll Brothers Inc will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.34%.

In other Toll Brothers news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 4,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.94, for a total transaction of $151,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,750,801.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 3,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total transaction of $104,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 86,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,015,265.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $698,600 in the last three months. Company insiders own 9.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TOL shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Toll Brothers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.07.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Toll Brothers Inc (TOL) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC” was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/20/toll-brothers-inc-tol-shares-sold-by-lpl-financial-llc.html.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

Further Reading: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL).

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.