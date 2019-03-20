Tonix Pharmaceuticals (TNXP) Trading Down 2.8% Following Weak Earnings

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ:TNXP) shares dropped 2.8% during mid-day trading on Monday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $2.81 and last traded at $2.80. Approximately 1,544 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,534,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.88.

The company reported ($6.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.66) by ($2.44).

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 34.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.85.

About Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP)

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing pharmaceutical products to treat serious neuropsychiatric conditions and to improve biodefense. Its lead product candidate is TNX-102 SL or Tonmya that is designed as a bedtime administration for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), which is in Phase 3 study in the military-related PTSD population.

