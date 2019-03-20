TopBuild (BLD) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zelman & Associates

Zelman & Associates cut shares of TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on BLD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TopBuild from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Macquarie raised shares of TopBuild from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Nomura set a $66.00 target price on shares of TopBuild and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of TopBuild from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Buckingham Research began coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Monday, February 25th. They set a buy rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $78.91.

Get TopBuild alerts:

BLD stock opened at $63.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.21. TopBuild has a 52 week low of $41.27 and a 52 week high of $87.21.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The construction company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $639.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $647.95 million. TopBuild had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TopBuild will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Robert M. Buck sold 14,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total transaction of $860,952.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 60,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,527,929.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John S. Peterson sold 10,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.36, for a total transaction of $659,734.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,723,805.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in TopBuild by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 29,233 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 5,618 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in TopBuild by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,508 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in TopBuild by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 100,546 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,713,000 after purchasing an additional 19,540 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in TopBuild in the 3rd quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in TopBuild by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,438,637 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $309,024,000 after purchasing an additional 123,898 shares during the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.